Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to “Sell” at Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $155.50 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $764,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

