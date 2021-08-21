Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

