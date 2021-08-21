Alex Baldock Sells 251,575 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 251,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £352,205 ($460,158.09).

On Monday, July 19th, Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of Dixons Carphone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

