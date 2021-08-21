Alchemix Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.57 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $103.57 million and $4.87 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $365.11 or 0.00743523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.00830572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.