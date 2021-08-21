Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 396,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $76.80 on Friday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.