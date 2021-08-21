Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

AKZOY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.17. 34,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,061. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

