Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airgain by 53.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

