Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Down 4.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

AICAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

