Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,251 shares.The stock last traded at $56.03 and had previously closed at $56.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

