AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

