Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 3.4%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 2,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 545,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

