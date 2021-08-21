Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.