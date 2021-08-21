Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

