Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of AGPYY opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

