AGAr Price Tops $174.53 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, AGAr has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $174.53 or 0.00355495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $3,023.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00132334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00152603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.95 or 1.00149621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.74 or 0.00914015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.99 or 0.06587134 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

