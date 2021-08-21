Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Afya has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Afya by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Afya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Afya by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Afya by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

