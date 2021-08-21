Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

