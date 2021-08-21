Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $51.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,951. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,050,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

