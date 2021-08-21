Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.14 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

