AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $695,800.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $695,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

