Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

