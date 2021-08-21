Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

