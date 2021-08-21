Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.03. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.