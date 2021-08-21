Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

