Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.