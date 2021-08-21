Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 820,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $94,973,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

