Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,459 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,459 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

