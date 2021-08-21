Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SLR Investment worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.83 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $795.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.