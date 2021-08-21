Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $155.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

