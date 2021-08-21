Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,260 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

