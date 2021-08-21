Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $73,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

