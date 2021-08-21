Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $61,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $310.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.