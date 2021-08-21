Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $91,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

