Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 62,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $82,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

