Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $210,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.