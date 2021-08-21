Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 153,278 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 24.66% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $292,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after buying an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 578,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,713. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

