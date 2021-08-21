Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

