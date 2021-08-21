Adriana Cisneros Buys 3,400 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $8.42 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

