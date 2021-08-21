adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY opened at $177.16 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

