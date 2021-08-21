Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 265

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

