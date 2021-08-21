Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,546.14

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,546.14 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($20.88). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 159,765 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 10.95 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

