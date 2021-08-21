ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ABB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

