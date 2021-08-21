AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.36. 188,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,585. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 276.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 295,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 5,736.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

