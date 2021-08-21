9,372 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,307,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4,841.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 3,777,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,336. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

