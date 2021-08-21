$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post $904.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.00 million and the highest is $925.01 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

IHRT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 862,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

