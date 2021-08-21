8,909 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,021,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC opened at $47.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

