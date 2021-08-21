8,616 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

