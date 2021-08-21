$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 794.57% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,500. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

