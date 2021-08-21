$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,273,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,052. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.