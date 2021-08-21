7,731 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,877,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,475,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,781,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

